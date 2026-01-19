Yemen humanitarian situation to deteriorate further in 2026, UN coordinator warns

The UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in the country that has been in civil war for over a decade is expected to deteriorate further in 2026, as funding shortfalls, economic decline and operational constraints converge.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Julien Harneis said last year 19.5 million people were in need of assistance, while the humanitarian response plan was only 28% funded.

"We are expecting things to be much worse in 2026," he said, pointing to how economic and political decisions are playing out.

Harneis said food insecurity was worsening across the country, "but particularly on the Tehama along the Red Sea," with growing consequences for malnutrition and public health. He warned that long-standing UN and World Bank support to Yemen's health system would change, saying this would have "very major consequences" as authorities lack the capacity to finance services.

He said Yemen has "already seen the highest rates of measles in the world" and frequent cholera outbreaks, making the country "very vulnerable to epidemics," particularly in the north.

Harneis also highlighted the detention of 73 UN staff, saying the situation meant "the UN does not have the conditions for us to be able to work."

Describing the impact on aid efforts, he said: "To see our humanitarian response so hobbled is terrifying."

He added that he was "above all, very worried for what that will mean for humanitarian response for Yemeni population that so badly needs assistance."