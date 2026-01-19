Iraq announces end of 1st phase of anti-ISIS coalition mission

US-led coalition forces stand guard during the handover of the K1 Air Base to the Iraqi Army from the US-led coalition in Kirkuk, Iraq on March 29, 2020. (AA Photo)

Iraq announced late Sunday the completion of the first phase of the international coalition's mission against the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

The announcement came in a statement by the High Military Committee for Ending the Mission of the International Coalition in Iraq.

The committee said it had completed the evacuation of all military bases and command headquarters in federal areas of Iraq from coalition advisers fighting ISIS, placing those sites under the full control of Iraqi forces.

It said the last remaining advisers departed Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province and the Joint Operations Command headquarters, transferring full administration of both locations to Iraqi security forces.

Iraq's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that US forces had withdrawn from Ain al-Asad Air Base, and that the Iraqi army had assumed full control of the facility.

With the completion, the committee said Baghdad had transitioned to a bilateral security relationship with the US.

It said the relationship will focus on implementing memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and developing the capabilities of Iraq's armed forces in equipment, armament, training, exercises and joint operations to ensure sustained readiness and combat against ISIS.

Meanwhile, the committee said, the second and final phase of the coalition mission began in neighboring Syria, with coordination continuing to defeat remaining ISIS targets and prevent spillover threats to Iraq's national security.

The coalition will provide cross-border logistical support for its Syria operations through an air base in Irbil in northern Iraq, according to the statement.

It added that Iraqi forces may conduct anti-ISIS operations jointly with the US from Ain al-Asad Air Base when necessary.

There was no immediate official comment from Washington or Damascus.

The US and Iraq announced in a joint statement on Sept. 27, 2024 an agreement on a two-phase plan to end the coalition's mission in Iraq.

The first phase, initially scheduled to conclude by September 2025, included ending the coalition's military mission, withdrawing forces and handing over bases, and shifting to a bilateral security partnership.

The second phase runs through September 2026 and includes the continuation of coalition military operations in Syria, coordinated from Iraq through an air base in Irbil.

The US-led coalition, which includes countries such as France and Spain, was formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, which at the time controlled large areas of Iraq and Syria.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017, but the group continues to operate in northern, western and eastern regions through sporadic attacks, prompting ongoing security and military operations by Iraqi forces.