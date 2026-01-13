UN peacekeepers send ‘stop fire request’ to Israeli army after shells hit position in southern Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday that it sent a "stop fire request" to the Israeli army after two illuminating flare mortar rounds struck the helipad and main gate of a UN position in the country's south.

"Last night, two possible illuminating flare mortar rounds hit the helipad and main gate of a UN position southwest of Yaroun," the mission said in a statement.

It added that peacekeepers immediately took shelter and no injuries were reported.

UNIFIL reiterated its call on the Israeli army "to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease activities that endanger them and their positions."

It stressed that any actions putting peacekeepers at risk "are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701, and undermine the stability we are working to achieve."

A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since November 2024, after more than a year of attacks that killed more than 4,000 people and injured 17,000 others against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.