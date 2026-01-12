Syria arrests 2 ISIS suspects in Homs mosque bombing

The Syrian Interior Ministry said Monday that two ISIS (Daesh) suspects were arrested in connection with last month's mosque bombing that killed eight people in the central city of Homs.

A ministry statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Ahmed Attallah al-Diab and Anas al-Zarrad were arrested in Homs in a joint operation between security forces and the intelligence service.

"The operation came after careful field monitoring and comprehensive surveillance, which resulted in identifying them and their location," the ministry said.

"Explosive devices, various weapons, and different types of ammunition were seized, in addition to documents and digital evidence proving their involvement in terrorist acts," it added.

Eight people were killed and 18 others injured in the Dec. 26 attack.

Initial investigations showed that the blast was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque.

The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.