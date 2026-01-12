Iran’s foreign minister says contacts with US envoy ‘continued before and after protests’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday evening that contacts between him and US envoy Steve Witkoff "continued before and after the protests, and are still ongoing."

Iran is "ready for all options," Araghchi told the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television.

The top diplomat expressed hope that Washington would choose "the wise option," amid ongoing exchanges between the two sides.

"Some ideas are on the table with Washington and are currently being studied" by Tehran, he said, without giving further details.

However, he stressed that "it is not possible to combine the ideas proposed by Washington with its launching of threats against our country."

On the possibility of a direct meeting with Witkoff, Araghchi said "there are ideas being discussed."