Overnight Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia leave one dead

A woman has died in the western Russian region of Voronezh as a result of an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Sunday.



"To our deep regret, a young woman died overnight in intensive care after suffering injuries from drone debris that fell on a residential building," Gusev said on Telegram.



He added that another woman was still in hospital, and that two other injured people had been discharged after outpatient treatment.



It was one of the "heaviest drone attacks since the start of the military special operation" on the city, Gusev said. Russia refers to its war against Ukraine, which Russia started nearly four years ago, as a "special operation."



Both sides launch hefty strikes against each other in their less developed rural areas, resulting in civilian casualties.



Ukraine primarily relies on drones and targets oil and gas industry facilities, while Russia also uses missiles and cruise missiles and strikes energy infrastructure.



The scale of destruction and the number of dead and injured is significantly higher in Ukraine than in Russia.



