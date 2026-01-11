Jordan conducts airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The Jordanian army carried out targeted airstrikes against positions of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group inside Syria, the military said Sunday, as part of ongoing regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.

A military statement said the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted "precision air operations" late Saturday, hitting multiple ISIS-linked targets in various locations across Syrian territory, without specifying the exact sites.



The military said the strikes were carried out in coordination with partners within the framework of an international coalition against ISIS, noting that Syria is part of the coalition's counterterrorism efforts.



Jordan's army said the operations fall within the kingdom's broader policy of combating terrorism and extremism, safeguarding national security, and contributing to regional stability.



The announcement came hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out, together with partner forces, large-scale strikes against ISIS positions across Syria.



CENTCOM said the strikes were part of "Operation Eagle Eye," launched on Dec. 19, 2025, under orders from US President Donald Trump, in response to a deadly ISIS attack targeting US and Syrian forces in the central Syrian city of Palmyra earlier that month.



On Dec. 13, three Americans, including two service members and one civilian, were killed and three US troops wounded in an ISIS ambush in Palmyra, according to CENTCOM.



Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against ISIS on Nov. 12. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.



The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.





