Iran’s president vows to solve economic problems amid protests

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during an interview with the state TV, amid protests, in Tehran, Iran in this screengrab obtained from a video released on January 11, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iranian president said Sunday that his government is determined to address Iran's economic problems amid ongoing protests in several parts of the country.

Iran's "enemies are seeking to sow chaos and instability" following the country's 12-day war last June with Israel, Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised statement, accusing the US and Israel of being behind the disturbances.

He urged the public to distance themselves from "rioters and terrorists," calling on them not to engage in acts of vandalism or sabotage.

"The government is determined to solve economic problems and is ready to listen to the people," Pezeshkian added,