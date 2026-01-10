Iran security chief warns of firm response as unrest continues

Iran's top security official warned Saturday of a firm response to what he described as armed and foreign-linked violence, as protests triggered by economic hardship continued across the country for a third week.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said security forces and the judiciary were prepared to confront individuals involved in organized attacks and armed unrest "in the strongest manner," while urging caution to avoid harm to civilians.

Speaking in a televised interview broadcast by the Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Larijani said acts such as looting, arson and attacks on public and security facilities could not be explained by economic grievances alone.

"Someone with economic problems does not burn shops or attack institutions serving the public," he said, accusing the United States and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest to destabilize Iran.

Larijani said security agencies had identified what he described as ringleaders of the unrest, noting that some had already been arrested and others were facing imminent detention. He claimed authorities had seized firearms, including assault rifles and handguns, which he said pointed to prior planning and coordination.

In a separate statement, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Intelligence Organization said Iran's adversaries had shifted from direct military pressure to attempts to stir internal chaos, vowing to confront any actions threatening public order and national security.

The statement said recent unrest included attacks on security facilities and the killing of civilians and personnel, warning that those responsible for planning and directing violence would be held accountable. It added that peaceful demands for accountability were legitimate but rejected what it called armed sabotage.

Iranian media, including the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, reported the arrest of around 100 people in Tehran province's Baharestan area, citing local officials who said some detainees were accused of using firearms and bladed weapons against civilians and security forces.

Rights groups, however, have reported higher casualties. The US-based Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 65 people have been killed since protests erupted late last month, including demonstrators and members of security forces. The group reported more than 2,300 detentions and dozens of injuries during demonstrations held in hundreds of locations nationwide.

Iran has witnessed waves of protests since late December, largely due to a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions.

The demonstrations started on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to several cities.



