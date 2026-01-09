Ukraine, UK sign defense roadmap under 100-year partnership

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a roadmap in Kyiv formalizing defense cooperation for 2026 under their One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

In a statement, Shmyhal said the document was signed with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey and covers key security areas, marking "an important step toward implementing large-scale projects" enabled by the long-term partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

He said Ukrainian officials, alongside representatives of the intelligence community and the General Staff, briefed Healey on the consequences of Russia's overnight combined strike, stressing that strengthening air defense and ensuring sufficient ammunition supplies remain top priorities.

Shmyhal thanked Healey for the visit and said the roadmap aims to translate political commitments into practical cooperation across defense planning and capability development.



