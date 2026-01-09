Iran downplays risk of military escalation, accuses US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the likelihood of a military escalation against Iran remains low, accusing the United States and Israel of fueling unrest to destabilize the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Araghchi said Tehran views the risk of escalation as unlikely, adding that any military confrontation "would not differ from previous experiences."

He said the Iranian government has begun engaging with various segments of society to address internal challenges, while warning that external actors are seeking to exploit protests to destabilize the country.

Araghchi added that he discussed regional developments and Israeli threats with Lebanese officials, stressing that Iran's policy is based on supporting Lebanon's full independence and territorial integrity.



