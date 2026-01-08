Lebanese army says it completed 1st phase of weapons control plan

The Lebanese army said Thursday that it had completed the first phase of a plan to deploy south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon and disarm non-state groups.

A military statement said the first phase of its plan to restrict weapons to state authority has completed and its implementation has entered "an advanced stage." It, however, warned that Israeli attacks and occupation of Lebanese territory hinder progress of the plan.

The plan follows a government decision approved in August to limit all weapons to the state, including those held by Hezbollah.

"The army remains fully committed to assuming exclusive responsibility for security and stability across Lebanon, in coordination with other security agencies, particularly south of the Litani River," the army said.

It said its troop deployment aims to restore security and stability along the southern border and prevent the area from being used as a launch point for any military action.

The military said the first phase focused on expanding the army's operational presence, securing vital areas and asserting operational control over territories placed under its authority south of the Litani River, except for areas and sites that remain under Israeli occupation.

Lebanon and Israel have observed a ceasefire since November 2024 that ended more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

Israel and the US have pressed Lebanon to disarm all non-state groups, including Hezbollah. The group has refused to lay down arms until Israel withdraws from all Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese army said operations in the sector remain ongoing until unexploded ordnance and tunnels are cleared to consolidate control and prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities.

It warned that continued Israeli attacks, occupation of several sites inside Lebanese territory, and the establishment of buffer zones undermine army's efforts to restrict weapons in the area.

"Those actions are negatively affecting efforts to assert state authority and confine weapons exclusively to the Lebanese armed forces, particularly in areas near the occupied sites."