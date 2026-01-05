West African bloc urges respect for independence of Venezuela following US military operation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged the international community Sunday to "respect the independence and territorial integrity" of Venezuela in the wake of a US military operation that led to the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a statement, ECOWAS said it has followed with concern the latest developments in Venezuela.

While it recognizes the right of states to fight international crimes, including terrorism and drug trafficking, "ECOWAS wishes to remind the international community about their obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other as enshrined in international law, especially article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter," the statement said.

Reiterating its solidarity with the people of Venezuela, the bloc expressed support to the citizens in their endeavors to shape the future of their country through an inclusive process.

The death toll from Saturday's US military operation in Venezuela has risen to 80, the New York Times reported earlier Sunday.

Citing a senior Venezuelan official, the Times said the number could rise further.

Earlier, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said a large part of President Maduro's security team had been killed during the operation, without giving exact numbers.

President Donald Trump said US military action against Venezuela resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, also pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

The pair landed in New York late Saturday and are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They face US federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.

Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Venezuela's capital Caracas have called for the couple's release.





