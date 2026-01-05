Protests spread in Iran as death toll reaches 20 with nearly 1,000 arrested: Report

Protests in Iran have entered their eighth consecutive day, spreading to at least 222 locations in 78 cities, triggered by worsening economic conditions, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Sunday.

Demonstrations were reported in 26 provinces and included street protests, labor strikes and university-led actions, according to a detailed report by the press association, which was established in 2009 by Iranian human rights advocates.

Seventeen universities were involved in the protest wave, which persisted despite heightened security deployments and attempts to suppress gatherings.

At least 20 people have been killed during the unrest, including a member of law enforcement-security forces, the report said.

At least 51 others were injured, mostly due to pellets and plastic bullets fired by security forces.

Those killed include students, laborers and ordinary citizens, ranging in age from 16 to 45.

HRANA also confirmed the beating of a lawyer, Nasser Rezaei Ahangarany, by security forces during protests in Khorramabad on Jan. 3.

Separately, the Kurdpa news agency reported at least 30 injuries during demonstrations in Malekshahi.

SOME DETAINEES AGED BETWEEN 15 AND 17



At least 990 people have been arrested since the start of the protests, with HRANA saying the real number is likely higher.

Among the detainees are students, civil society members and over a dozen minors aged between 15 and 17.

Confirmed arrests span multiple cities and include both individuals and groups.

Mass detentions were reported in cities such as Yazd, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz and Behbahan, with many detainees reportedly transferred to local prisons.

Some of the arrests were linked to social media activity, while others occurred during street clashes.

The protests began in response to surging inflation, declining purchasing power, market volatility and widespread job insecurity.

HRANA noted that many of the demonstrators' slogans centered on economic hardship, governance criticism and civil freedoms rather than a singular cause.

"Protests have not been limited to major urban centers," the report said, highlighting participation from smaller towns and diverse segments of the population.

REACTIONS POUR IN WORLDWIDE



International reactions followed the escalation.

The European Union's External Action Service expressed concern over "reports of deaths and injuries," urging Iranian authorities to "exercise maximum restraint" and address public grievances through dialogue.

Amnesty International Australia called for an "immediate halt to violence," the release of political prisoners and an end to the use of lethal force.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims also issued a statement declaring solidarity with the protesters.

Iran's Police Chief, Ahmadreza Radan, said "targeted arrests of protest leaders" had begun and accused detainees of incitement and receiving foreign currency.

Other officials, including senior members of parliament, blamed foreign interference for the unrest.

However, some voices within civil society pushed back.

The Workers' House of Iran said citizens had "the right to protest their livelihood and economic conditions," calling this right "legitimate and legal."

Teacher associations and bar groups echoed support, citing inflation and policy failures as root causes.

HRANA said that it continues to gather and verify data and will issue further updates if the protests expand.