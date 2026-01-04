Yemeni governor announces full control of Hadhramaut after STC troop withdrawal

The Hadhramaut governor announced full control of the eastern Yemeni province on Sunday following clashes with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.

"We have regained full control of all Hadhramaut territory, expelled STC forces, and begun administering duties and normalizing life," Salem al-Khanbashi told reporters after arriving at Seiyun International Airport.

"From Seiyun, we will start managing the administrative affairs of Hadhramaut province," he added.

The governor also said that some STC-affiliated pockets have been eliminated, without providing further details.

The announcement came a day after the Yemeni government said it had retaken Seiyun airport from STC forces on Saturday.