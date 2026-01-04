2 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire in place since late 2024, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement cited by the state news agency NNA said an Israeli drone struck a car on a road between the towns of Khirbet Selm and Al-Jumayjimah in Bint Jbeil, killing two people.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that the attack targeted a Hezbollah operative in the Al-Jumayjimah area.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

In recent weeks, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had completed preparations for a "large-scale attack" against positions belonging to Hezbollah if the Lebanese government and army failed to dismantle the group's weapons.

Israel and Lebanon reached the ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.