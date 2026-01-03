Israeli forces raid Daraa in new violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Israeli forces raided the Yarmouk Basin in Syria's southern Daraa province on Friday evening, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty, local media said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a force, made up of four military vehicles and about 20 troops, advanced toward the abandoned Jamlah company site in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa and deployed around the area before withdrawing a short time later.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the new raid.

On Thursday, an Israeli force comprising two pickup trucks moved from the Adnaniyah area toward the village of Umm al-Azam, then on to the village of Ruwaihina in the northern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, before withdrawing from the area.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.





