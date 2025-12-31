First arrests made during protests in Iran

The first arrests have been made during protests in the Iranian capital Tehran and other cities, the Shargh (East) daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.



Four students were arrested at Tehran University, Shargh reported. It was not known who was responsible for the arrests or where those affected are being held.



The Amirkabir student newsletter had previously reported that the university was surrounded by security forces and that protesting students had been locked in the central campus.



The protests began on Sunday in several business districts of Tehran, triggered by the ongoing economic crisis and the government's inability to control the rapid collapse of the national currency.



Soon, political slogans against the Islamic system were also being chanted, with some demonstrators even calling for a return to the monarchy.



According to eyewitnesses, protests broke out in other major Iranian cities on the second day, accompanied by violent police action.



President Masoud Pezeshkian promised economic reforms in a brief message and declared his willingness to engage in dialogue, but this was ignored by the demonstrators.



The predominantly state-controlled press reported on the protests, but avoided mentioning the harsh slogans against the political leadership.



After the protests gained momentum, the security forces spoke of a "foreign conspiracy by Iran's enemies" with the aim of creating unrest and instability in the country.



The public should be vigilant and not participate in the protests, officials said.

