EU commissioner warns Israel against blocking charities in Gaza

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said on Wednesday that Israel's plans to block international non-governmental organizations in Gaza would amount to blocking life-saving humanitarian assistance.

"Israel's plans to block INGOs in Gaza means blocking life-saving aid. The EU has been clear: the NGO registration law can not be implemented in its current form. All barriers to humanitarian access must be lifted. IHL (international humanitarian law) leaves no room for doubt: aid must reach those in need," Lahbib said on US social media company X.

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect in October, Israel continues to keep Gaza's crossings largely closed, preventing the entry of mobile homes and reconstruction materials and worsening the humanitarian crisis affecting over 2 million people.

Palestinian officials say that at least 414 people in Gaza have been killed since the ceasefire.