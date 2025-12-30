Protests in Iran: President Pezeshkian seeks dialogue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday responded to demonstrations sparked by the country's economic crisis by calling for dialogue with the protesters.



"I have instructed the interior minister to engage in dialogue with representatives of the protest movement and consider their demands," he wrote on X.



He promised to pursue reforms to the monetary and banking systems, as well as measures to preserve people's purchasing power.



What began as protests in Tehran against the poor economic situation quickly turned political, with chants such as "Death to the dictator" directed against the Islamic system.



The demonstrators even called for the restoration of a monarchy with chants of "Long live the king."



Anti-riot police were deployed and used tear gas to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses reported.



According to eyewitnesses, protests have also broken out in other cities, with demonstrations in major cities such as Isfahan and Kerman.

