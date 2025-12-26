NORTH KOREAS KIM CALLS FOR EXPANDING COUNTRYS MISSILE

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for further expansion of the country's missile and shell production capacity during inspections of major munitions industry enterprises, state-run media reported Friday.

Kim, accompanied by senior officials, visited key munitions enterprises, emphasizing the modernization of factories and reinforcement of technical foundations to meet the operational needs of the Korean People's Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Officials briefed Kim on the achievements of the missile and shell production sector in 2025, including output in the fourth quarter.

KCNA did not give details on the locations of the factories or timing of the visits.

"It is necessary to reinforce the technical foundations of the relevant production enterprises in a balanced way to further expand the overall production capacity," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also stressed the need for a development-oriented production plan for 2026 to meet future operational requirements of the country's missile and artillery forces.

Kim highlighted the importance of modernizing the munitions industry through the creation of new enterprises and upgrades to existing factories, saying that missile and shell production plays a central role in strengthening war deterrence.

On Thursday, KCNA reported that Kim inspected an under-construction 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine, calling South Korea's plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines with the US an "offensive act" and a threat to regional stability.

KCNA said Pyongyang is developing a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with guided missiles, a project it first unveiled in March.





