Israeli army targets Syria’s Quneitra countryside with machine-gun fire

The Israeli army opened machine-gun fire toward areas in Syria's southern Quneitra countryside on Friday, according to official Syrian media.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya reported that Israeli forces fired medium-caliber machine guns from the Western Tal Ahmar position toward the Eastern Tal Ahmar in the southern rural Quneitra province.

No casualties were immediately reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions in southern Syria in recent weeks, particularly in Quneitra province, conducting arrests, setting up checkpoints, and destroying forested areas, actions that have fueled growing local anger toward Israel.

Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.