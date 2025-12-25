Syria denies media reports about reaching new agreement with SDF

Syria denied on Thursday media reports about reaching a new deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Syria's Deputy Minister of Information Obada Koujan said in a statement that communications with the SDF are currently suspended.

"The figures being circulated are closer to desires and wishes than to facts," Koujan said on the US social media company Facebook.

He called on media outlets to refrain from publishing "false and misleading information."

Presidential adviser for media affairs Ahmad Muaffaq Zaidan said the SDF's options have narrowed.

"The SDF must bear the responsibility for failing to fulfill what it signed, in the presence of major powers such as Türkiye and the US, on March 10," he said on Facebook.

Zaidan stressed that celebrations marking the first anniversary of the Bashar al-Assad's fall "clearly demonstrated Syria's internal unity and international support for the "new Syria."

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since the fall of the Assad regime last December, after 24 years in power.



