Israeli forces conduct new raids into Syrian villages in Quneitra

Israeli army forces conducted new raids into several Syrian towns in the southwestern province of Quneitra on Thursday, local media said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli patrol consisting of two Hummer vehicles moved out from Tal Ahmar in the southern Quneitra countryside, traveled along the road toward Kudna and Ain Zivan before reaching Suwayseh.

Israeli forces were deployed inside Suwayseh, where they stopped and searched civilians and disrupted movement, the outlet said.

On Wednesday, an Israeli army unit targeted Syrian women and children with smoke grenades while they were collecting wild mushrooms in the area between the villages of al-Adnaniyah and Ruwayhinah in the northern Quneitra countryside.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the new raids.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.





