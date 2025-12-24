9 Palestinians injured in Israeli fire in Gaza Strip despite ceasefire

The Israeli army injured another nine Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, violating the ceasefire agreement in place for over two months.

Medical sources told Anadolu that six people were injured in gunfire on their homes in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza, an area that the army forces withdrew from as part of the October truce.

Separately, an Israeli drone struck eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-controlled yellow zone, injuring three Palestinians.

The injured civilians were targeted while they were collecting wood in the borders of the military zone unknowingly.

Witnesses and local sources told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on the eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, simultaneously with artillery shelling and gunfire.

In central Gaza, intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and helicopters targeted Palestinian homes in eastern Al-Bureij refugee camp.

The southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah also came under Israeli airstrikes, the sources added.

There was no immediate report of casualties from these areas.

According to the Gaza media office, the Israeli army has committed 875 ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, resulting in the death of over 400 Palestinians and injury of more than 1,100 others.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.