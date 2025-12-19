$150M raised for Syria’s Aleppo reconstruction efforts; Officials

A donation campaign organized to support reconstruction efforts in Syria's Aleppo province has raised $150 million on Thursday, according to officials.

The campaign, set to run for three days, was launched under the auspices of the Aleppo Governorate, and aims to contribute to the rebuilding, development and restoration of the city's infrastructure.

Aleppo was one of the cities that had been most heavily affected by the country's prolonged civil war, suffering extensive damage to its infrastructure, housing and public services.

The city remains in urgent need of comprehensive reconstruction and development.

Similar campaigns have previously been held in other provinces.

