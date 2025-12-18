Beirut says Israel seeks economic talks to evade ceasefire obligations

Israel's calls to negotiate economic agreements with Lebanon amount to an attempt to sidestep its failure to comply with the ceasefire, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said.

His remarks came ahead of an expected round of talks Friday between Beirut and Tel Aviv under the Mechanism Committee, established to monitor the ceasefire, as Israel seeks to expand the agenda beyond security to include economic issues.

Lebanon, however, insists that discussions should remain focused on halting Israeli attacks, securing Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the release of about 20 Lebanese detainees.

The Mechanism Committee was set up under the November 2024 ceasefire deal. It includes military representatives from Lebanon, France, Israel, the United States and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

LEBANON'S EXPECTATION

Speaking to Anadolu, Mitri said Lebanon is seeking two main outcomes from the meeting. First, international recognition that the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties south of the Litani River. Second, increased political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to comply with the ceasefire.

Respecting the ceasefire should pave the way for Israel's withdrawal from the remaining occupied hills and the handover of detainees, he said, stressing that the monitoring mechanism remains the appropriate forum to address these issues.

Commenting on Israel's proposal to develop the committee into a framework for economic agreements, Mitri said such a move diverts attention from the core issue.

"Each party has the right to present its positions," he said, adding that Lebanon's priority remains implementing the ceasefire.

The remarks coincided with Lebanon's decision to appoint former ambassador Simon Karam to head its delegation to the Mechanism Committee, a move Hezbollah criticized as premature and inconsistent with earlier assurances that civilian participation would be conditional on an end to hostilities.

RESPONDING TO ISRAELI THREATS

Earlier this month, Israel's public broadcaster reported that Israeli forces had "completed preparations in recent weeks for a wide attack on Hezbollah-linked sites" should the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons by the end of 2025.

Mitri said such statements remain hypothetical.

"What is meant by war?" he asked, questioning whether such rhetoric refers to ongoing assassinations and strikes that have hit civilians, or a full-scale military operation.

He said Lebanon has not received any direct warning from Israel, noting the absence of formal communication channels between the two sides.

Mitri added that foreign envoys have conveyed Israeli concerns over Hezbollah rebuilding its capabilities and have urged Beirut to accelerate efforts to extend state authority and address the weapons issue.

What matters most to Beirut, Mitri said, is that the international community recognizes the Lebanese army, with full government backing, is doing all it can to implement its commitments.

He added that excessive pressure on Lebanon is no longer justified, particularly given the shift from earlier perceptions that the state was slow to meet its commitments.

In August, Lebanon's government approved a plan to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control. In September, it endorsed a five-phase plan drawn up by the army to implement the decision, though no timeline was set.

The first phase calls for the removal of Hezbollah weapons south of the Litani River by the end of the year. However, Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected disarmament, insisting Israel must first withdraw from all Lebanese territory.

Israel and Lebanon reached the ceasefire after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.

RELATIONS WITH SYRIA

Mitri said Lebanon is also seeking to expand cooperation with neighboring Syria as part of renewed diplomatic engagement following the fall of the Assad regime late last year.

In November, Mitri held talks in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and senior officials to address long-standing bilateral issues and improve coordination between the two countries.

The most pressing issue, he said, is the status of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons.

Lebanon is preparing a judicial cooperation agreement that would include the transfer of Syrian prisoners and detainees held in Lebanon, whose number is estimated at about 2,000, Mitri said.

He said there is hope for a near-term solution and stressed the strong political will in Beirut to resolve the question of prisoners, describing talks with Damascus as fraternal, with joint committees addressing issues through negotiation and compromise.

Border security is another priority, followed by talks on demarcating the land border. Maritime boundary demarcation, he said, would be addressed at a later stage.





