2nd trial session opens for defendants in Syria’s coastal violence

A Syrian court on Thursday opened a second public session in the trial of defendants accused of committing abuses during unrest along the country's coast, according to state media.

The session was held at the Palace of Justice in the northern city of Aleppo, Syrian state Alikhbaria TV and the official news agency SANA reported.

The case involves 14 defendants, including members of the former Assad-era security apparatus and current government forces. The first session was held on Nov. 18.

Prosecutors have charged the defendants with offenses that include inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assaulting Internal Security Forces and units of the Syrian army.

The coastal region witnessed days of deadly violence in March, when gunmen loyal to the former regime carried out attacks against security forces. Government forces later regained control of the area following a large-scale operation.

Authorities said that the operation was accompanied by violations, including the killing of civilians and looting and burning of property, carried out by armed groups not affiliated with the government.

Syria's new administration says it is working to restore security nationwide and to pursue remnants of the ousted Assad regime accused of fueling instability.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.