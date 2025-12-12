Poor weather diverts flights from Damascus airport

Poor weather conditions, dense fog, and limited visibility forced the diversion of several incoming flights from Damascus International Airport to alternate airports on Friday, Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

Flights were rerouted Friday morning after weather conditions reduced visibility around the airport, Alaa Sallal, the authority's head of public relations, said in a statement.

The aviation authority urged travelers to check directly with their airlines for updates to departure and arrival times, Sallal added.

The authority is coordinating closely with airlines and air traffic operators to ensure flight safety and to take all necessary measures in line with approved safety standards, Sallal said.

Late Thursday, Syria's General Directorate of Meteorology issued an aviation alert, warning that fog was expected to continue forming overnight in parts of the country and advising against travel during nighttime and early morning hours unless necessary.

Harsh weather conditions, including heavy rain, snowfall and fog, continue to affect several Arab countries and are expected to persist through Friday.