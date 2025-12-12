Israel conducts airstrikes in southern, eastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon on Friday, despite a ceasefire that has been in place since late 2024, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.



The agency said four strikes targeted al-Mahmoudiya and al-Jermq near al-Aishiyeh in the Jezzine district, while additional raids hit Tebna and Wadi Bnaafoul in the Zahrani area of Nabatieh. The Zahrani region also came under strikes between al-Zrarieh and Ansar, and between Taffhta and al-Baysariyeh.



Israeli jets also launched further attacks on al-Jabal al-Rafih and the outskirts of Sajjid, al-Rihan, and Aramta in Jezzine, as well as areas on the edges of Jbaa in Nabatieh, the news agency said, adding that the area between Ansar and al-Zrarieh was also subjected to intense bombardment.



In eastern Lebanon, four strikes targeted Wadi Zlayya in West Bekaa, with Israeli aircraft continuing to fly at medium altitude over the area, according to the agency.



The Israeli military said it struck a "training and qualification compound" used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force for weapons exercises and operational courses.



A ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, after more than a year of attacks that killed more than 4,000 people and injured 17,000 others against the backdrop of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.



At least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in 1,038 Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.



The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.