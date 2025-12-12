Former Iraqi PM Barham Salih named next UN refugee chief, document shows

A document surfaced on Friday indicating that former Iraqi President Barham Salih will take over as the UN's next refugee chief.

According to the document dated Dec. 11, seen by Anadolu, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to propose Salih's election as the next high commissioner for refugees to the UN General Assembly at the end of 2025, following the conclusion of Filippo Grandi's current mandate.

Guterres intends to propose Salih for a five-year term as UN high commissioner for refugees, starting Jan. 1, 2026, and ending on Dec. 31, 2030.

The UN has not officially confirmed the document or the proposed appointment.

"For the moment, I would just like to say that the process is ongoing, and once it's finished, there will be an official announcement made by the United Nations," Alessandra Vellucci, the international body's director of information services in Geneva, told a press briefing on Friday.



