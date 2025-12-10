Explosive shells hit near Mezzeh Airport in Syrian capital

Explosive shells hit in the vicinity of Mezzeh Military Airport in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday evening, local media reported.

"Unidentified shells fell near Mezzeh Airport in Damascus," state-run TV Alikhbariah said, without providing further details.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a military source, said that three shells struck the area. No information was yet available about possible injuries or damage.

The source said that specialized units have been deployed around the airport and began investigations to determine the source of the shells.

Alikhbariah quoted an unnamed security source as saying that four improvised launch platforms were found at the site the shells were apparently fired from, without specifying their exact location.