SCHUMER CALLS TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONS BRIEFING ON VENEZUELA BOAT STRIKE VERY UNSATISFYING

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized a closed-door briefing delivered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior administration officials, saying lawmakers still lack clear answers about a second strike on an alleged drug smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Sept. 2.

"It was a very unsatisfying briefing," Schumer told reporters Tuesday.

His remarks came after Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the "Gang of Eight" -- intelligence committee and Senate and House of Representatives leaders from both parties -- in a closed session about the strike.

Congress is seeking to freeze a portion of Hegseth's travel budget until the Pentagon turns over video footage of the second strike, which is at the center of allegations that two survivors clinging to wreckage of their boat may have been killed. Last week, the administration showed the videos only to some members of Congress in a closed session.

Schumer said he asked Hegseth whether he would let every member of Congress see the unedited videos.

"His answer (was), 'We have to study it.' Well, in my view, they have studied it long enough. Congress ought to be able to see it. I told him that every member of Congress -- so many members of Congress, Democrat and Republican --- had a right to see it, wanted to see it, and should see it," he added.

In addition to concerns about the videos, Schumer said the administration offered little clarity about its broader strategy regarding Venezuela.

"I asked them what their strategy is and what they were doing. Again, did not get satisfying answers at all," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Schumer told reporters that he is "very concerned" to go into a land war in Venezuela.

The Sept. 2 strike was the first of 22 that the Pentagon has carried out, killing more than 85 people.

Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes will continue.

While the administration maintains that the second strike was lawful and necessary, members of Congress and legal experts have raised doubts, with some Democrats warning that targeting survivors could amount to a war crime.