Israeli army shells areas in Gaza Strip, detonates buildings despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out new ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, conducting blasts, shelling, and gunfire in areas under its control, according to local sources.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, ended the Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 2023 that left more than 70,000 people killed and over 171,000 wounded.

Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in western Rafah, an area fully under their control under the ceasefire terms, and opened fire east of the city, local sources told Anadolu.

The army carried out artillery and helicopter attacks east of Khan Younis, also within zones under its control.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing 373 Palestinians and injuring 970 others, according to the Gaza media office.

It has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.





