US envoy Waltz to visit Jordan, Israel for talks on Gaza plan, regional security

The US envoy to the UN, Mike Waltz, is to travel to Jordan and Israel from Dec. 6 to 10, according to a statement on Friday.

"Ambassador Mike Waltz, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will travel to Jordan and Israel from December 6 to December 10," said a statement by the spokesperson of the US mission to the UN.

Noting that "this visit underscores the United States' commitment to advancing regional stability, implementing President Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which establishes the way forward for the region," the statement said Waltz will meet senior Jordanian and Israeli officials.

"While in Jordan, Ambassador Waltz will meet with senior Jordanian officials, including King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, to discuss bilateral cooperation and Jordan's critical role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza," it said, adding that the US envoy will also meet with humanitarian organizations "to assess ongoing efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need."

"In Israel, Ambassador Waltz will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to advance U.S.-Israel cooperation at the United Nations and discuss shared priorities for regional security and humanitarian aid."

His visit will include briefings on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and stops at Karem Shalom and the Coordination and Monitoring Mechanism for Gaza.

UN Resolution 2803 stipulated the establishment of a Board of Peace, an International Stabilization Force (ISF), and an administrative committee in the enclave.

"This trip reflects President Trump's unwavering commitment to ending entrenched conflicts and securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the Middle East," it added.





