UAE hosts international summit on technology in Middle East, Africa

A two-day international summit on technology in the Middle East and Africa kicked off on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, organizers said.

The Middle East and Africa Summit 2025 will stage discussions on AI, technology, and investment opportunities across the Middle East and Africa, with the participation of government officials, investors, business leaders, and CEOs from several countries.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi joined the opening plenary.

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack is scheduled to attend a panel discussion on Friday.