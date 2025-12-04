4 Palestinians injured by Israeli army, illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured Thursday in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that a 12-year-old child was injured in the head by live fire during an Israeli raid in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. He is in critical condition.

A 26-year-old Palestinian was also shot in his leg and transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

According to the organization, Israeli forces prevented medical teams from reaching the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, and paramedics were assaulted while they were on their way to perform their humanitarian duties.

The Israeli forces later withdrew from the area after the raid that included arrests, and home searches. Damage was reported to Palestinian property in the area.

The Red Crescent Society also said that its teams responded to the injury of a Palestinian man and his daughter after they were assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers near the Eli Settlement in Ramallah in the central West Bank.

They were transferred to a hospital for medical attention, the statement said.

Israeli settlers also burned their vehicle during the attack.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in November only.

More than 1,087 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.