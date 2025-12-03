Türkiye urges UN to back resolution on Syrian Golan

Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN expressed support Tuesday for a General Assembly resolution on the Syrian Golan, calling the Israeli occupation of the region "null and void."

"Türkiye firmly supports the resolution on the Syrian Golan, which is scheduled for action today.

"For more than five decades, the international community has consistently affirmed through numerous resolutions of both the General Assembly and the Security Council that the occupation of the Syrian Golan is null and void, constitutes a clear violation of international law and must come to an end," Ahmet Yildiz told the UN General Assembly.

"The Syrian Golan" resolution declares Israel's continued occupation and de facto annexation of the Syrian Golan illegal and contrary to Security Council resolution 497 (1981). It reaffirms the applicability of international humanitarian law, demands Israel's withdrawal to the June 4, 1967 line, and urges renewed peace negotiations and international efforts to resume the peace process.

"This resolution confirms that this principled and longstanding position remains unchanged," Yildiz said.

Yildiz told the members that the Syrian people are beginning to emerge from an "exceptionally difficult period," describing what he called a "historic process of political, social and economic recovery" now underway.

He referenced the upcoming Dec. 8 anniversary, referring to the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, which Ankara views as a turning point marking Syrians "regaining their freedom," and said the international community remains united in supporting Syria's stability and reconstruction.

"At a time when Syrians are working to restore security, prosperity and social cohesion, Israeli military activities directly obstruct these efforts. Such attacks must cease immediately," Yildiz said.

Yildiz also criticized Israel's recent military actions near Damascus, citing reported strikes on the Beit Jinn area, which killed 13 Syrians.

"These actions constitute a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said. "They endanger civilians and undermine regional stability as a result of a non-warranted and non-credible threat perception."

He argued that Israel must recognize that "lasting security cannot be built on the continued occupation of another country's territory."

Reiterating Ankara's position, Yildiz condemned any unilateral steps aimed at altering the legal, demographic or institutional character of the occupied Syrian Golan. Such actions, he said, are "illegitimate, unacceptable and without legal effect" and only deepen tensions.

He emphasized that respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity — "core principles of the UN Charter" — is essential to regional stability.

Yildiz said Türkiye would continue supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace and stability in the Middle East and urged Israel to comply with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

He called on Israel to "engage constructively with Syria to create the conditions necessary for comprehensive peace."



