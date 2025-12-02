Egypt says discussions ongoing with US to hold Gaza conference

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Tuesday that Cairo is conducting consultations with the US on an international conference for rebuilding the Gaza Strip following Israel's two-year war on the enclave.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Abdelatty said discussions are ongoing with Washington to set a date for the conference, which will be co-chaired by Egypt and the US.

"The situation in the West Bank is no less dire than that in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the terror campaigns carried out by settlers against innocent civilians in the region," the Egyptian minister said.