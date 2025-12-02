5 Palestinians, including children, injured by Israeli army in Gaza City despite ceasefire

The Israeli army injured five Palestinians in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to the civil defense.

The Gaza Civil Defense said in a statement that five people, including two women and two children, were injured in Israeli fire launched from military vehicles towards homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

The civil defense teams, in coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), evacuated dozens of civilians who had been besieged by Israeli forces since last night under the intense fire from tanks and drones, the statement added.

Recently, Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, has been the main target of the Israeli attacks in the enclave, as the army daily strikes the eastern parts of the cities, which fall under the military-controlled yellow zone.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 356 Palestinians have been killed and more than 900 others injured in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.





