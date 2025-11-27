Palestinian prisoners in Israel face hunger despite court ruling

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are suffering from "hunger" and receiving very little food, contrary to a ruling by Israel's High Court. The report, based on testimonies from prisoners, noted that despite the High Court's decision that the state must provide sufficient food to safeguard prisoners' health, there has been no change for about three months.

The report stated that the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and the Gisha organization documented the hunger conditions during prison visits and submitted complaints to the High Court. These groups called for the arrest or fining of Prison Services Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, who has not implemented the court ruling.

A lawyer who visited 53 prisoners in different jails said: "All prisoners reported that the food they received is insufficient and of poor quality. The inmates said they are starving and constantly dream about food."

All prisoners have been affected by food shortages since their imprisonment, with some losing half or more of their body weight.

ISRAEL'S CLAIMS:

In response, Israel's Prison Services stated that they do not dispute their obligation to provide food in sufficient quantity and composition to protect prisoners' health, as specified by the High Court. They claimed to have assigned a team of current and retired staff and professionals to fully implement the ruling.

Over 10,000 Palestinian detainees, including women and children, face torture, hunger, and medical neglect in Israeli prisons. According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports, some have died.

In September, Israel's High Court ruled that the Prison Services may have violated their duty to provide basic living conditions, including sufficient food, to security prisoners to protect their health.