Heavy Israeli bombardment targets residential buildings in Gaza

The Israeli army carried out dozens of strikes and artillery shelling in the southern and northern Gaza Strip on Saturday dawn, violating the ceasefire agreement, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to witnesses and local sources, the Israeli army blew up residential buildings and facilities by carrying out airstrikes and detonating booby-trapped vehicles in the eastern parts of Rafah and Khan Younis, which falls under the Israeli-controlled yellow zone, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Similar airstrikes and explosions were reported in Gaza City's eastern Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, as well as artillery shelling and occasional gunfire from Israeli military vehicles positioned on the edge of the yellow zone, according to witnesses.

On Friday, the Israeli army targeted Palestinian buildings in army-controlled areas in Khan Younis, Gaza City, east of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and east of Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire agreement, with the "yellow line" separating areas under army deployment from those inhabited by Palestinians.

Recently, the Israeli army re-escalated its attacks east of the yellow line, destroying wide areas and rendering nearby zones extremely hazardous for civilians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble.



