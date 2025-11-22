1 killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in southern Lebanon

One person was killed Saturday morning in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that has officially been in place since late 2024, according to local media.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone carried out two strikes on a vehicle traveling along the Zawtar El Charqiyeh road in the Ain Al-Samahiya area of the Nabatieh district.

There was no immediate comment from either the Israeli army or Lebanese authorities regarding the incident.

The strike came a day after another person was killed in an Israeli air attack on the Froun area in the Bint Jbeil district. On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed it had eliminated a Hezbollah member in that attack.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been mounting for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry on Friday, 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024. More than 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel inside Lebanese territory were reported by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.



