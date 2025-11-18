Public trials open in Syria’s Aleppo for suspects in coastal violence

Public trial sessions opened in Syria on Tuesday to prosecute people accused of violations in the country's coastal region in March 2025, according to local media.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that trial sessions started at the Palace of Justice in Aleppo in northern Syria.

The first session includes "the prosecution of detainees on charges of inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assaults on internal security forces and the Syrian Arab Army," the agency added.

The state-run TV channel Al-Ikhbariya broadcast a video showing the arrival of defendants accused of violations in the coastal events at the palace.

Seven people accused of violations on March 6 in the coastal region, and seven former regime members accused of committing war crimes appeared during Tuesday's session, the television said.

The first trial session was originally scheduled to be held on Monday, but Syrian authorities did not provide a reason for postponing the trial to Tuesday.

Syria's coastal region witnessed widespread violations, including murder, torture, looting, and burning of homes, primarily targeting Alawi communities, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

The violations were reportedly committed by individuals, security personnel, and remnants of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, resulting in the death of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, the report showed.

The UN Commission acknowledged the Syrian authorities' commitment to identifying the perpetrators and pursuing accountability for the incidents.

Since Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.





