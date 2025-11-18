Germany welcomes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza as 'good news'

Germany has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, describing it as "good news."

"The resolution will enable the implementation of the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and provide legitimacy for peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid and help find an administrative solution for the region," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday at a joint news conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric in Belgrade.

He said the UNSC vote demonstrates that "the United Nations system is functioning," and reiterated Germany's readiness to support Gaza's reconstruction.

Wadephul emphasized that the resolution is crucial for the future and peace in the Middle East.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution establishing a transitional Board of Peace (BoP) and authorizing International Stabilization Forces (ISF) to oversee governance, reconstruction and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained. It authorizes the ISF and the Board of Peace until Dec. 31, 2027.

Since October 2023, nearly 69,500 Palestinians have been killed-mostly women and children-and more than 170,700 wounded in Israel's war that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.



