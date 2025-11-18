Algeria calls for commitment to UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

Algeria called on Tuesday for adherence to a UN Security Council resolution backing US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, urging the international community to show "collective sincere and decisive" will to implement the resolution.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution establishing a transitional Board of Peace and authorizing International Stabilization Forces (ISF) to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained. It authorizes the ISF and the Board of Peace until Dec. 31, 2027.

"We acknowledge the efforts undertaken by President Trump in advancing peace worldwide, but we underline that genuine peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without justice, justice for the Palestinian people who have waited for decades for the establishment of their independent state," Algeria's UN Ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said following the adoption of the US-drafted resolution.

Bendjama stressed the importance of implementing the resolution in its entirety, as "its annex is an integral part of it."

He did not elaborate on the annex's details, but the UN confirmed that it includes Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza.

Algeria has engaged in the negotiations of the resolution on behalf of the Arab group, and in close coordination with the Palestinian representatives, the ambassador said.

He considered the resolution "one more piece in the broader mosaic that forms the UN doctrine on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Bendjama called on the international community to show a "collective sincere and decisive will" and on all parties to fully comply with the resolution.

"Previous resolutions remain fully valid and constitute the essential foundation of any future effort," he said.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injuring over 170,000 others, and reducing the enclave to rubble. The assault came to a halt under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10 under Trump's plan.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.



