1 killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

One person was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency NNA said the victim was an officer with a municipal union in Bint Jbeil.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





