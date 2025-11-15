Türkiye reiterates support for Palestine on 37th founding anniversary

Türkiye on Saturday congratulated the State of Palestine on the 37th anniversary of its founding, reiterating support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a message on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, saying: "Happy 37th anniversary of the founding of the friendly and brotherly State of Palestine! As Türkiye, we will continue to defend the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and support their just cause."

"Our country's goal remains the establishment of an independent, sovereign and territorially integrated State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on a two-state solution for lasting peace," it added.

The State of Palestine was declared on Nov. 15, 1988, by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Algiers, Algeria, during a meeting of the Palestinian National Council.

The declaration came amid efforts to gain international recognition and assert Palestinian sovereignty following decades of conflict and Israeli occupation.

Since then, Palestine has been recognized by numerous countries worldwide, though it continues to seek full UN membership and broader international recognition.





