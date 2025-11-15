Russia claims to have captured another village in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday claimed that its forces have captured another settlement in Ukraine.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the Vostok (East) group of forces has taken control of the village of Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It further said that Ukraine carried out airstrikes and claimed that Russian air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs and 247 drones overnight.

For its part, Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed the drone attacks, saying focus was on the cities of Novorossiysk, where the Russian Black Fleet is located, and an oil refinery in the city of Ryazan.

Meanwhile, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said Friday's Russian air raid left seven people dead and almost 40 injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram he held a meeting with the General Staff on Friday focused on the "protection of skies," adding that Kyiv is preparing "special solutions" aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense system.

An independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.