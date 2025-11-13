Iraqi premier says to start talks to form new government as his coalition leads parliamentary polls

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Wednesday he will begin negotiations soon to form a new government as his coalition takes lead in the parliamentary elections.

In a televised address, al-Sudani said his Reconstruction and Development Coalition came first in the parliamentary elections and "will remain so."

He pledged that the upcoming government will "serve all Iraqis and protect the interests of everyone, including those who chose to boycott the vote."

"Iraq belongs to all and will remain for all," he stressed.

Preliminary results announced by the electoral commission showed that al-Sudani's coalition came first in Baghdad with 411,026 votes.

The commission said that voter turnout in the polls reached 56.11% nationwide.

"We call on everyone to place Iraq's interests above all else and respect the will of the voters," al-Sudani said.

"The next stage will focus on negotiations grounded in a unifying and responsible national spirit aimed at shaping the form of the new government — a competent government capable of implementing programs and commitments."

The Iraqi premier said his coalition "is open to all parties without exception."

"We will act with objectivity, responsibility, and legality, in a manner worthy of the sacrifices of the Iraqi people and the confidence they have placed in the achievements and plans of their government," he said.

"Our goal," the premier said, "is to build solid understandings that respect the constitution and guarantee genuine participation for all in decision-making."